Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Iron Mountain Incorporated Cut by Zacks Research (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Iron Mountain in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 12th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Iron Mountain’s current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 1.9 %

IRM has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. Iron Mountain has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.39.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.6185 dividend. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $58,241.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,076,121.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 17,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $931,471.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,500,929.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $58,241.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,076,121.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,045 shares of company stock worth $4,430,971. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Iron Mountain

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after purchasing an additional 261,765 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,944,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,633,000 after purchasing an additional 172,801 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,698,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,147,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,746,000 after purchasing an additional 127,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,103,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,542,000 after buying an additional 54,106 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.