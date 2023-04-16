Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Decreased by Analyst

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.25). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sol-Gel Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Sol-Gel Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

NASDAQ SLGL opened at $3.90 on Friday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $7.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 31.39% and a negative net margin of 384.42%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 349.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $353,000. 25.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

