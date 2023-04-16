Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Decreased by Analyst

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Talos Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Talos Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Talos Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Talos Energy from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

Talos Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

TALO opened at $15.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Talos Energy has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $25.49.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.00 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.32%.

Institutional Trading of Talos Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 11.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,345,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,401,000 after purchasing an additional 142,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Talos Energy by 17.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,123,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,713,000 after acquiring an additional 168,104 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,628,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Talos Energy by 44.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

