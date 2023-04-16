Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Boosted by Zacks Research

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) – Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for AT&T in a report released on Thursday, April 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for AT&T’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AT&T Stock Down 0.2 %

T has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of T stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. AT&T has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $142.57 billion, a PE ratio of -16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

