Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for STERIS’ Issued By Atb Cap Markets (TSE:STE)

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of STERIS’ in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 11th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14.

Get STERIS’ alerts:

STERIS’ Stock Performance

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$251.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$249.77 million.

About STERIS’

STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS’ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS’ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.