Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Lifted by Zacks Research

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Kirby in a research note issued on Thursday, April 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the shipping company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Kirby’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kirby’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Kirby had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $730.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $69.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Kirby has a 1 year low of $55.03 and a 1 year high of $76.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.69 and its 200-day moving average is $67.70.

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $139,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,717.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $109,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $884,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $139,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,717.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,316 shares of company stock worth $1,839,789. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kirby by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,616,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $341,285,000 after buying an additional 54,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 923.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,248,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $273,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,471 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 51.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,407,011 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $207,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,601 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,288,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,250,000 after acquiring an additional 62,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 4.5% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,026,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $123,161,000 after acquiring an additional 88,143 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

