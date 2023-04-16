Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for RXO in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for RXO’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RXO’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on RXO from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on RXO in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on RXO in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on RXO in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.62.

RXO Price Performance

RXO stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. RXO has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RXO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 9.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RXO

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

