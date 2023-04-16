Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Freshpet, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Freshpet in a report issued on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Freshpet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Freshpet’s FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Freshpet Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $65.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.57. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $118.77. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshpet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Freshpet by 873.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Freshpet by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.