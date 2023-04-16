Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the March 15th total of 4,130,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Qualtrics International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ XM opened at $17.96 on Friday. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $27.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average of $13.19.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 72.77% and a negative return on equity of 52.36%. The business had revenue of $389.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Qualtrics International

In related news, CEO Zig Serafin sold 105,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $1,739,959.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,209,516.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Zig Serafin sold 105,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $1,739,959.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,209,516.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider De’porres Brightful sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $31,876.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 480,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,671,732.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 969,324 shares of company stock valued at $15,899,273. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,056,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,194,000 after buying an additional 509,003 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,989,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,554,000 after buying an additional 2,829,570 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,305,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,100 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,192,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,286,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,368,000 after purchasing an additional 798,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XM shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Qualtrics International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.15 in a report on Friday, March 24th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.20 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. William Blair lowered shares of Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

