Raymond James Trims VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Target Price to $6.00

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $60.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

VBI Vaccines Stock Performance

VBI Vaccines stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16. VBI Vaccines has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.86.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.20). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 10,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 115.47%. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that VBI Vaccines will post -8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at VBI Vaccines

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 212,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $467,671.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,072,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBIV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops an enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

