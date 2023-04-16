Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Reading International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RDI opened at $3.28 on Friday. Reading International has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.58.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.26). Reading International had a negative return on equity of 44.95% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International
Reading International Company Profile
Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reading International (RDI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.