Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDI opened at $3.28 on Friday. Reading International has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.26). Reading International had a negative return on equity of 44.95% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International

Reading International Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 89.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 287,907 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 17.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reading International in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reading International in the first quarter worth $54,000. 50.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

