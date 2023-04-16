Red Tortoise LLC Acquires New Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 393,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on A. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.31.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $139.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.86. The company has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

