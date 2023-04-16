Red Tortoise LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNYA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,136,000 after buying an additional 344,674 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of CNYA stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $35.58. The stock has a market cap of $332.74 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.01.

About iShares MSCI China A ETF

The iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A Inclusion index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese A-share equities. CNYA was launched on Jun 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

