Red Tortoise LLC Acquires New Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZN. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.46) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $73.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $228.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $74.83.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.38%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

