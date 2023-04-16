Red Tortoise LLC Buys Shares of 1,639 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 19,370 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,794,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,043,000 after purchasing an additional 116,462 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 35,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1,776.7% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,397,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,459 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 153,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.54. The company has a market cap of $142.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

