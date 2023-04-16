Red Tortoise LLC Invests $101,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 463.9% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 54,234 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,892,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,985,000 after purchasing an additional 383,315 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 138,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 50,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $73.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.36. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $81.01.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile
The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.
