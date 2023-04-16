Red Tortoise LLC Invests $41,000 in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 8.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 7.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS opened at $81.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.19. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.33.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $965,218.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $58,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,956.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $965,218.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

