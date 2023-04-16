Red Tortoise LLC Invests $48,000 in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $74.70 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.11 and a fifty-two week high of $107.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.22 and a 200-day moving average of $89.49.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.24.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.