Red Tortoise LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $80.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

