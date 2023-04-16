Red Tortoise LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 144.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KXI opened at $62.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.12. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $52.79 and a 1 year high of $64.95.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

