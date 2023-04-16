Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 10,127 Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,127 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,345,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,111,000 after purchasing an additional 163,532 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,202,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,260,000 after purchasing an additional 228,251 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 10.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,927,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,673,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,062,000 after purchasing an additional 241,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,520,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,602,000 after purchasing an additional 128,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Price Performance

NYSE:VIPS opened at $15.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $16.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VIPS. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

