Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 9,024 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,024 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.56.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Uber Technologies to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.19.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

