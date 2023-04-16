Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Buys New Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEDG. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total value of $1,579,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,387,640.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,175 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $387.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.25.

SEDG opened at $300.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $302.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.26. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.15 and a 52 week high of $375.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 182.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

