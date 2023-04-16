Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $106,000 in Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 176,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.07% of Berkshire Grey at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BGRY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut shares of Berkshire Grey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.50 to $1.40 in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of BGRY stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. Berkshire Grey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

