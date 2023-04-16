Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $206,000 in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,854,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,181,000 after purchasing an additional 301,864 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 958,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,249,000 after purchasing an additional 169,132 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 857,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,484,000 after purchasing an additional 58,347 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,117,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ternium by 279.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after acquiring an additional 267,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ternium in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Ternium from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

Ternium Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TX stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.99. Ternium S.A. has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Ternium had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. Ternium’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the production of flat steel. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment includes the sales of steel products. The Mining segment involves in the sales of mining products, mainly iron ore and pellets. The company was founded in September 1961 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

