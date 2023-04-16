Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $219,000 in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Essential Utilities by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Essential Utilities by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 270,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,763,000 after acquiring an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Essential Utilities by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

NYSE:WTRG opened at $43.19 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $52.42. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $705.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.97%.

Insider Activity at Essential Utilities

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin purchased 37,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,871.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Further Reading

