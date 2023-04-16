Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $250,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,523 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 208,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $20,720,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in Starbucks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 100,891 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,176 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $107.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.45. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $110.83. The company has a market capitalization of $123.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

