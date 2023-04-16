Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $256,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,948 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Huber Research assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.23.

Walt Disney stock opened at $99.90 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $133.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

