Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases New Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 11.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.5% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 101,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 2.36.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 35.46%. The company had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.35%.

In other news, Director David H. Keyte acquired 10,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 79,373 shares in the company, valued at $794,523.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

