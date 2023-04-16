Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 449.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,409,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,196,000 after buying an additional 1,971,292 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 1,463.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,565,000 after acquiring an additional 870,635 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,764,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,042,000 after purchasing an additional 811,535 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,821,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,051,000 after acquiring an additional 640,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 548.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 301,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 255,362 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $27.49 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $35.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.59.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SDGR. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Schrödinger from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Schrödinger from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Schrödinger from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Schrödinger from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

