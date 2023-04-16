Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $187,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 10,184 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 89,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 180,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 28,038 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,152,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after buying an additional 31,640 shares during the period. Finally, Lane Generational LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,201,000. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $54,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 206,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $182,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,880,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,698,434.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $54,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 206,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,256. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 2.7 %

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $13.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of -46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.86.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.85.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.