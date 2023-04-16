Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $241,000 Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 162,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 151,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BATS OMFL opened at $47.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.