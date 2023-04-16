Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 73,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Daqo New Energy Price Performance

Shares of DQ stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average of $47.29. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $77.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $864.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 40.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 19.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

About Daqo New Energy

(Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.