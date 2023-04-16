Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 11.9% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 15,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

Insider Activity

PPL Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL opened at $28.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average is $27.96. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Featured Articles

