Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGLS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 23,738 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

