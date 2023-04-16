Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Exelixis, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exelixis in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Exelixis’ current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $423.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.71 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exelixis from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

Shares of EXEL opened at $19.46 on Friday. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $434,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,171.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exelixis news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $711,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,503.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $434,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,171.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,100 shares of company stock worth $4,212,089 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

