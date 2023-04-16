Reviewing Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) & Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.4% of Avantax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Avantax shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Avantax alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Avantax and Mawson Infrastructure Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avantax 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Avantax currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.39%. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.81%. Given Avantax’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Avantax is more favorable than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

This table compares Avantax and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avantax 46.26% 15.82% 7.03% Mawson Infrastructure Group -62.18% -36.69% -20.43%

Volatility & Risk

Avantax has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 2.84, suggesting that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avantax and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avantax $666.50 million 1.62 $420.25 million $8.71 3.13 Mawson Infrastructure Group $84.39 million 0.55 -$52.76 million N/A N/A

Avantax has higher revenue and earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Summary

Avantax beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avantax

(Get Rating)

Avantax, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients. The Tax Preparation segment focuses on digital tax preparation solutions for consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals. The company was founded by Naveen Mahendra Kumar Jain in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

(Get Rating)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company was founded on February 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Sharon, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Avantax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.