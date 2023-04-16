Reviewing Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) and Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) and Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Broadstone Net Lease and Equity LifeStyle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadstone Net Lease 29.97% 4.03% 2.38% Equity LifeStyle Properties 19.67% 18.70% 5.28%

Dividends

Broadstone Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Equity LifeStyle Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Broadstone Net Lease pays out 152.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equity LifeStyle Properties pays out 117.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Broadstone Net Lease has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Equity LifeStyle Properties has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadstone Net Lease 0 3 2 0 2.40 Equity LifeStyle Properties 0 4 4 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Broadstone Net Lease and Equity LifeStyle Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Broadstone Net Lease presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.58%. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus target price of $76.06, indicating a potential upside of 19.30%. Given Broadstone Net Lease’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Broadstone Net Lease is more favorable than Equity LifeStyle Properties.

Volatility & Risk

Broadstone Net Lease has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.3% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Broadstone Net Lease and Equity LifeStyle Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadstone Net Lease $407.51 million 7.30 $122.11 million $0.72 22.17 Equity LifeStyle Properties $1.45 billion 8.20 $284.63 million $1.53 41.67

Equity LifeStyle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Broadstone Net Lease. Broadstone Net Lease is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity LifeStyle Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Equity LifeStyle Properties beats Broadstone Net Lease on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting. As of September 30, 2020, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 627 properties in 41 U.S. states and one property in Canada across the industrial, healthcare, restaurant, office, and retail property types, with an aggregate gross asset value of approximately $4.0 billion.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations. The Property Operations segment owns and operates land lease properties. The Home Sales and Rentals Operations segment purchases, sells, and leases homes. The company was founded by James M. Hankins in December 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

