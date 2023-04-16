Reviewing Lucira Health (LHDXQ) and The Competition

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ – Get Rating) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Lucira Health to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Lucira Health and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucira Health -67.54% -13.55% -8.47% Lucira Health Competitors -1,437.85% -124.65% -30.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lucira Health and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucira Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Lucira Health Competitors 341 626 1235 19 2.42

Volatility and Risk

As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 37.76%. Given Lucira Health’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lucira Health has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Lucira Health has a beta of 3.36, suggesting that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucira Health’s peers have a beta of 1.38, suggesting that their average share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.0% of Lucira Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.4% of Lucira Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lucira Health and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lucira Health $93.06 million -$64.83 million -0.05 Lucira Health Competitors $472.03 million $9.58 million -52.38

Lucira Health’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lucira Health. Lucira Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lucira Health beats its peers on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California.

