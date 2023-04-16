Reviewing Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) and Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) and Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Prosperity Bancshares and Bank of the James Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prosperity Bancshares 1 3 4 0 2.38 Bank of the James Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $73.09, indicating a potential upside of 22.41%. Given Prosperity Bancshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Prosperity Bancshares is more favorable than Bank of the James Financial Group.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Prosperity Bancshares has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of the James Financial Group has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and Bank of the James Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prosperity Bancshares 42.30% 7.97% 1.39% Bank of the James Financial Group 19.87% 16.87% 0.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.3% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Prosperity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Bank of the James Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Prosperity Bancshares pays out 38.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of the James Financial Group pays out 16.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Prosperity Bancshares has raised its dividend for 25 consecutive years and Bank of the James Financial Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Prosperity Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and Bank of the James Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prosperity Bancshares $1.11 billion 4.90 $524.52 million $5.73 10.42 Bank of the James Financial Group $45.10 million 0.99 $8.96 million $1.90 5.16

Prosperity Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of the James Financial Group. Bank of the James Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prosperity Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Prosperity Bancshares beats Bank of the James Financial Group on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers. The company was founded by Tracy T. Rudolph in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas. The Mortgage Banking segment offers a variety of mortgage loan products principally within the bank’s market areas. The company was founded on 1999 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.