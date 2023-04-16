Reviewing Rigetti Computing (RGTI) and Its Peers

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) is one of 719 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Rigetti Computing to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Rigetti Computing and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Rigetti Computing
|$13.10 million
|-$71.52 million
|-0.78
|Rigetti Computing Competitors
|$1.68 billion
|-$7.51 million
|-6.08
Rigetti Computing’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Rigetti Computing. Rigetti Computing is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Volatility & Risk
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Rigetti Computing and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Rigetti Computing
|0
|1
|4
|0
|2.80
|Rigetti Computing Competitors
|115
|592
|883
|15
|2.50
Rigetti Computing presently has a consensus target price of $2.17, suggesting a potential upside of 333.51%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 247.87%. Given Rigetti Computing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rigetti Computing is more favorable than its rivals.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
43.3% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Rigetti Computing and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Rigetti Computing
|-473.75%
|-45.25%
|-33.03%
|Rigetti Computing Competitors
|-48.76%
|-66.88%
|-1.61%
Summary
Rigetti Computing rivals beat Rigetti Computing on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
About Rigetti Computing
Rigetti Computing, Inc. operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.
