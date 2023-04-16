Reviewing Society Pass (SOPA) and Its Rivals

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) is one of 188 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Society Pass to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.9% of Society Pass shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of Society Pass shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Society Pass has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Society Pass’ peers have a beta of 0.94, indicating that their average share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Society Pass 0 0 2 0 3.00 Society Pass Competitors 773 4717 10077 253 2.62

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Society Pass and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Society Pass presently has a consensus price target of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 183.18%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 16.33%. Given Society Pass’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Society Pass is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Society Pass and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Society Pass -599.57% -111.29% -88.60% Society Pass Competitors -38.50% -144.96% -3.39%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Society Pass and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Society Pass $5.64 million -$33.79 million -0.70 Society Pass Competitors $4.95 billion $50.55 million -22.41

Society Pass’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Society Pass. Society Pass is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Society Pass beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Society Pass

Society Pass Incorporated engages in the acquisition and operation of e-commerce platforms for consumers and merchants in Southeast Asia. It operates in two segments, E-Commerce and Merchant POS. The company's e-commerce interfaces include lifestyle platforms, such as Leflair App and Leflair.com website; food and beverage (F&B) delivery platforms comprising Pushkart App, Pushkart.ph website, Handycart App, and Handycart.vn website; merchant software segment that consists of #HOTTAB Biz App, #HOTTAB POS App, and Hottab.net website; and loyalty platforms, such as Society Pass App and SoPa.asia website. Its loyalty-focused and data-driven e-commerce marketing platform interfaces connect consumers with merchants in the F&B and lifestyle sectors. The company was formerly known as Food Society, Inc. and changed its name to Society Pass Incorporated in October 2018. Society Pass Incorporated was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Singapore.

