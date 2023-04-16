Reviewing Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) & EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ)

EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Rating) and Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares EpicQuest Education Group International and Tarena International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get EpicQuest Education Group International alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EpicQuest Education Group International N/A N/A N/A Tarena International 3.43% -5.55% 5.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of EpicQuest Education Group International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Tarena International shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of EpicQuest Education Group International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of Tarena International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EpicQuest Education Group International $6.33 million 1.99 -$6.07 million N/A N/A Tarena International $357.84 million 0.11 $12.11 million $0.80 4.33

This table compares EpicQuest Education Group International and Tarena International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tarena International has higher revenue and earnings than EpicQuest Education Group International.

Risk & Volatility

EpicQuest Education Group International has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tarena International has a beta of -0.44, suggesting that its share price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for EpicQuest Education Group International and Tarena International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EpicQuest Education Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A Tarena International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tarena International has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 217.91%. Given Tarena International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tarena International is more favorable than EpicQuest Education Group International.

Summary

Tarena International beats EpicQuest Education Group International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EpicQuest Education Group International

(Get Rating)

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company offers English proficiency educational programming services for students pursuing academic degrees; and operates a career training college. It also operates and manages the U.S. coordination projects and services during and after studying abroad, including student dormitory management, academic guidance, international student services, student dining services, student transfer application services, internship and employment guidance, lawyer services, medical services, and student entrepreneurship services. In addition, the company acts as a recruiting agent for the University of the West of Scotland and Coventry University. The company was formerly known as Elite Education Group International Limited and changed its name to EpicQuest Education Group International Limited in August 2022. EpicQuest Education Group International Limited was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Middletown, Ohio.

About Tarena International

(Get Rating)

Tarena International, Inc. operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules. The Kid Training segment provides K-12 education programs. The company was founded by Shao Yun Han in September 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for EpicQuest Education Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EpicQuest Education Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.