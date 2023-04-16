Rigetti Computing (RGTI) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) is one of 719 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Rigetti Computing to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Rigetti Computing has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rigetti Computing’s rivals have a beta of 0.04, suggesting that their average share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rigetti Computing and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigetti Computing -473.75% -45.25% -33.03% Rigetti Computing Competitors -48.76% -66.88% -1.61%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigetti Computing 0 1 4 0 2.80 Rigetti Computing Competitors 115 592 883 15 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Rigetti Computing and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Rigetti Computing presently has a consensus target price of $2.17, indicating a potential upside of 333.51%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 247.87%. Given Rigetti Computing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rigetti Computing is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rigetti Computing and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rigetti Computing $13.10 million -$71.52 million -0.78 Rigetti Computing Competitors $1.68 billion -$7.51 million -6.08

Rigetti Computing’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Rigetti Computing. Rigetti Computing is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.3% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rigetti Computing rivals beat Rigetti Computing on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc. operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

