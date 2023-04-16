Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $5.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is an international franchiser of gourmet chocolate, confection, and self-serve frozen yogurt stores and a manufacturer of an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products. The firm and its subsidiaries, franchisees, and licensees currently operate over 315 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and self-serve frozen yogurt stores across the United States, Qatar, the Republic of Panama, and the Republic of the Philippines. �The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Durango, CO.

