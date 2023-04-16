Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ RMCF opened at $5.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.06 million, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.95. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 10.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Rating ) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.58% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is an international franchiser of gourmet chocolate, confection, and self-serve frozen yogurt stores and a manufacturer of an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products. The firm and its subsidiaries, franchisees, and licensees currently operate over 315 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and self-serve frozen yogurt stores across the United States, Qatar, the Republic of Panama, and the Republic of the Philippines. �The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Durango, CO.

Featured Articles

