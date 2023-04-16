Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,376,407,000 after buying an additional 124,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,618,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,739,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,198,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,509,773,000 after purchasing an additional 59,753 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.9% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,620,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,724,000 after purchasing an additional 159,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,131,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,065,000 after purchasing an additional 172,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $439.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $429.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.45. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $487.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.683 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.08.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

