Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Neutral Rating for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the cable giant’s stock, up from their prior price target of $38.00.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.76.

Comcast Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $160.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Comcast has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $48.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.54.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 97.48%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

