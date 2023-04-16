Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Price Performance

SALM opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.22. Salem Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $3.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.81 million for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%.

Institutional Trading of Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SALM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Salem Media Group by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 70,367 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Salem Media Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 49,025 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

Featured Articles

