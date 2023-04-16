Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SALM opened at $1.05 on Friday. Salem Media Group has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.58 million, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $68.81 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 885,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 85,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

