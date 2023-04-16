Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Salem Media Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SALM opened at $1.05 on Friday. Salem Media Group has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.58 million, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33.
Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $68.81 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salem Media Group
Salem Media Group Company Profile
Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Salem Media Group (SALM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.